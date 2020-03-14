East Orange Man Charged With Killing Jersey City Dad, 28

An East Orange man was charged in the first Jersey City homicide of 2020, authorities said.

Eric Ballon, 33, was arrested without incident Friday at the Essex County Jail -- where he was being held on unrelated charges -- in connection with the March 6 killing of Rashawn Bethea , Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Bethea, 28, was gunned down around 11:30 p.m. in front of a home on Wegman Parkway, up the street from near Audubon Park in the city's Greenville section, Suarez said.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene from gunshot wounds to the torso 15 minutes later, and the cause of death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

The homicide was Jersey City's first all year.

Ballon was charged with murder and unlawful weapon possession.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.