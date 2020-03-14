Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

East Orange Man Charged With Killing Jersey City Dad, 28

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Rashawn Bethea was killed by Eric Ballon, inset, who was arrested Friday, authorities said.
Rashawn Bethea was killed by Eric Ballon, inset, who was arrested Friday, authorities said. Photo Credit: Gunmemorial.org/HCPO (inset)

An East Orange man was charged in the first Jersey City homicide of 2020, authorities said.

Eric Ballon, 33, was arrested without incident Friday at the Essex County Jail -- where he was being held on unrelated charges -- in connection with the March 6 killing of Rashawn Bethea , Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Bethea, 28, was gunned down around 11:30 p.m. in front of a home on Wegman Parkway, up the street from near Audubon Park in the city's Greenville section, Suarez said.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene from gunshot wounds to the torso 15 minutes later, and the cause of death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

The homicide was Jersey City's first all year.

Ballon was charged with murder and unlawful weapon possession.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.