Driver, 42, Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Injured Pedestrian In Hudson County

A 42-year-old man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 50-year-old pedestrian last summer in Hudson County, authorities said.

Thomas Adedeji, of Orange, was heading north on Bergenline Avenue near the 74th Street intersection in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck when he struck the Fairview resident while crossing the street in North Bergen around 2:15 a.m. on July 3, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The driver had already fled when police arrived and discovered the victim, the prosecutor said.

The unnamed victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Adedeji was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim.

He was arrested Thursday, May 19 at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

