Charges Upgraded For DWI Driver Who Critically Injured PAPD Officer In Jersey City Crash

A New York woman is facing upgraded and additional charges including a DWI in connection with a Jersey City crash that critically injured a Port Authority police officer , authorities said Tuesday.

Amandeep Tiwana, 27, was initially charged with fourth-degree assault by auto after she came speeding down the eastbound side of Route 139 and hit PAPD Officer Peter Siano, III, who was securing the scene of a previous rollover crash with Jersey City police officers around 12:30 a.m., Suarez said.

She struck the median divider, a JCPD radio car and then Siano, causing serious bodily injuries, Suarez said. Two of the Jersey City Police officers also sustained minor injuries, while Siano remains in critical but stable condition at Jersey City Medical Center, according to Suarez.

Tiwana was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center for examination but has since been released.

Authorities upgraded the assault by auto charge to a second-degree offense, Suarez said. Tiwana was also charged with driving while intoxicated and suspected to have been speeding, although that remains under investigation, according to the prosecutor.

A first appearance on the assault by auto charge in Jersey City Central Judicial Processing Court is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 20.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or click here to leave an anonymous tip.

