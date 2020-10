Service to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail was suspended after a car struck a train Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. in Jersey City near Harsimus Cove.

Service was subject to a 20-minute delay in both directions, NJ Transit said in a Tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more. Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Update: Hudson Bergen Light Rail service is subject to up to a 20-minute delay in both directions due to a motor vehicle strike near Harsimus Cove. — Hudson-Bergen Light Rail (@NJTRANSIT_HBLR) October 14, 2020

