Boy Critical After Being Stabbed Repeatedly In Jersey City: Police

One person was in custody for stabbing an 11-year-old boy repeatedly, along with a female, in what police say was a domestic incident in Jersey City over the weekend.

The boy was hospitalized in critical condition in the 9:40 p.m. incident on Sunday, Jan. 15, a city spokesperson said.

The female suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The male suspect was slapped with weapons and assault charges.

" As is standard policy with any potential domestic incident, no further information will be made public at this time," police said.

