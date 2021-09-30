Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: DEATH THREATS: Troubling Images Sent To Hackensack School Board Members NOT Up For Re-Election
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergen Man Busted With Cocaine, Handgun In Hudson, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
George Suarez
George Suarez Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Bergen County man was nabbed with nearly half a pound of cocaine and a handgun following a three-week investigation, authorities in Hudson County said.

Detectives initiated an investigative stop of George Suarez, 36, of Lodi, near 29th Street and Summit Avenue in Union City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Suarez was found in possession of nearly 60 grams of cocaine at the time, she said.

A subsequent search of his home in Lodi resulted in the seizure of approximately 200 additional grams of cocaine and a .380 caliber handgun, the prosecutor said.

Suarez was arrested on several drug and weapons charges, Suarez said.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the Secaucus Police Department, the Secaucus Police Department K-9 Unit, and the Lodi Police Department with the investigation and arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.