Bayonne PD: Woman Hit Over Head With Glass Bottle In Sidewalk Scuffle

A woman was taken to the hospital with cuts on her face and hand after someone complaining she was blocking the sidewalk hit her with a glass bottle in Bayonne, authorities said.

The 42-year-old woman and her friend were talking at the corner of 34th Street and Avenue E., when the attacker approached her around 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The dispute turned physical when the assailant struck the woman in the head with the bottle, then fled the scene, Amato said.

The woman was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

