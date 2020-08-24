Bayonne PD: Burglars Used Forklift To Load $5K Of Stolen Goods Into Stolen Rental Truck

Two people were caught breaking into a Bayonne warehouse and using forklifts to load $5,000 of goods into a rental truck, authorities said.

The owner of a Hook Road business watching the burglary in progress via CCTV called police around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, HudsonCountyView reports.

Responding officers saw one man later identified as Amir Ibrahim, 37, of Rahway, operating a forklift, according to Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato. Another man, later identified as Anthony Padilla, 43, of Bayonne, was loading the goods into a Ryder truck, which had been stolen out of Colorado earlier this summer, police said.

Several pallets of merchandise had been shrink wrapped and moved to an area near the forklift, police said.

Inside the Ryder truck, police recovered bolt cutters, nearly $5,000 worth of merchandise, a pallet jack belonging to the business, authorities said. The suspects' backpacks contained loose items belonging to the business, police said.

A search of Padilla turned up a hypodermic syringe, ID cards and credit cards belonging to several other people, and someone else's wallet and personal papers, police said.

Padilla and Ibrahim were arrested at the scene, Amato said.

