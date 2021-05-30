Contact Us
Bayonne Medical Center ER Nurse Assaulted By 'Violent' Jersey City Patient, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Bayonne Medical Center
Bayonne Medical Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 27-year-old Jersey City was arrested for assault a nurse at Bayonne Medical Center's emergency room Saturday evening, authorities said.

Amanda Rivers had come to the hospital for treatment when she became angered and violent, pushing the 34-year-old nurse around 11:50 p.m., Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The nurse hit her head on a wall as a result, Amato said.

Rivers was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, police said.

