Authorities Seek Man, Car Involved In North Bergen Hit-Run That Seriously Injured Bicyclist

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a bicyclist in a North Bergen park.

The 47-year-old female victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being struck at the intersection of Boulevard East and Riverview Drive North in James J. Braddock Park around 5 p.m. July 13, Sheriff Frank Schillari said.

A passenger in the car -- a two-door, black Honda Civic from 1996 to 2000 -- took off on foot through the park then went south on Park Avenue, authorities said. The driver sped away leaving the victim lying in the street, Schillari said.

The Honda has damage to the front passenger side quarter panel and is missing the passenger side mirror. The NJ temporary tag that was on the vehicle is V376107 that does not come back to the Honda Civic.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime please contact the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office at 201-915-1300 or the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 201-332 HCSO (4276).

