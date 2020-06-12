Authorities: Bayonne Man Was Driving With Suspended License In Serious Jersey City Crash

A 54-year-old Bayonne man was driving with a suspended license when he struck another vehicle, seriously injuring the driver, authorities said.

Ramon Quinones was headed southbound on Route 185 in a 1992 Toyota Celica when he collided with a 2012 Honda Accord, also going southbound, on June 4 around 6:30 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday.

Both drivers were transported to the Jersey City Medical Center, however, Quinones was released a short time later with only a minor injury, Suarez said. The other driver, a 34-year-old Bayonne resident, was seriously injured, authorities said.

Quinones, who police say was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash, turned himself in to police on Friday, June 12 and was charged with fourth-degree causing serious bodily injury while driving with a suspended license, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Regional Collision Investigation Unit assisted with this investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.