Authorities: Bayonne Man Was Driving With Suspended License In Serious Jersey City Crash

Valerie Musson
Ramon Quinones, 54, of Bayonne
Ramon Quinones, 54, of Bayonne Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 54-year-old Bayonne man was driving with a suspended license when he struck another vehicle, seriously injuring the driver, authorities said.

Ramon Quinones was headed southbound on Route 185 in a 1992 Toyota Celica when he collided with a 2012 Honda Accord, also going southbound, on June 4 around 6:30 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday.

Both drivers were transported to the Jersey City Medical Center, however, Quinones was released a short time later with only a minor injury, Suarez said. The other driver, a 34-year-old Bayonne resident, was seriously injured, authorities said.

Quinones, who police say was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash, turned himself in to police on Friday, June 12 and was charged with fourth-degree causing serious bodily injury while driving with a suspended license, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Regional Collision Investigation Unit assisted with this investigation.

