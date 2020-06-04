Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Bayonne Driver, 34, Seriously Injured In Jersey City Crash

Cecilia Levine
Routes 440 and 185, Jersey City
Routes 440 and 185, Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two drivers were injured including one seriously in a Jersey City crash early Thursday morning, authorities said.

A 34-year-old Bayonne man was heading southbound on Route 440 when his car, a 2012 Honda Accord, was struck by a 1992 Toyota Celica going southbound on Route 185, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez

Both drivers were taken to Jersey City Medical Center, Suarez said. The Toyota driver has since been released from the hospital while the Honda driver remains hospitalized with unspecific but serious injuries, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915- 1345 or click here to report a tip anonymously. All information will be kept confidential.

