Authorities: Bayonne Man Sexually Assaulted Same 13-Year-Old Girl Again, Tried To Cover It Up

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Eric Fischer
Eric Fischer Photo Credit: HCPO

A 38-year-old Bayonne man who last year was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl did it again then tried covering it up, authorities said Saturday.

Eric Fischer was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old female acquaintance on Aug. 18 -- the same girl he sexually assaulted in November of last year, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

** ALSO SEE: NJ Pedophile Roundup: 21 Caught Having Or Trying To Have Sex With Kids, AG Says **

Fischer is also charged with hindering, making terroristic threats and providing false statements, authorities said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit just after 1 p.m. Friday without incident.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234. 

** ALSO SEE: ‘Operation Reboot’: 7 Bergen Men, Juvenile Busted With 32,500 Child Porn Images **

