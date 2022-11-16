ATM User Robbed At Gunpoint In Kearny

A 49-year-old Kearny man was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM Tuesday, Nov. 15, authorities said.

One light- and one dark-skinned man approached the victim at the ATM outside of Schuyler Savings on Davis Avenue around 8:30 p.m., local police said.

One of the suspects, both wearing masks, flashed a small handgun and the two demanded money. The robbers did not actually get any money, but searched the victim's pockets and took some personal effects, which they later dropped while running from the scene.

The suspects are described as follows. Suspect number one was described as a light-skinned black male, 20-25 years old, approximately 5'11", medium build, wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and a face covering. This suspect possessed a small black handgun.

Suspect two was described as a dark-skinned black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing all black clothing and a face covering. Both suspects fled toward West Hudson Park in a white BMW SUV with tinted windows.

