Arrest Warrant Issued For Driver In Connection With Serious Jersey City Hit-Run Crash

Cecilia Levine
Asim Murrell
Asim Murrell Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities are on the lookout for a 42-year-old driver wanted in a crash that seriously injured a 26-year-old woman New Year's Day in Jersey City.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Asim Murrell, who is believed to have been behind the wheel of a Cadillac Escalade that struck the woman in the northbound lane of Ocean Avenue near Warner Avenue around 1 a.m. Jan. 1, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center where she was treated for multiple, serious injuries, as Murrell, of Jersey City, fled the scene, Suarez said.

Murrell has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, hindering and causing serious bodily injury while driving with a suspended license, Suarez said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Murrell is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here. 

All information will be kept confidential.

