55-Year-Old Man Dead In Hit-Run Jersey City Crash

A 55-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City on Sunday, March 5.

Ralph Haynes was found near Stegman and Garfield avenues around 12:30 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene and the victim was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:38 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

