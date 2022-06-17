Contact Us
45 NJ Transit Passengers Escorted Off Train In Bayonne (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Firefighters escorted 45 NJ Transit passengers off the train around 4:30 p.m. in Bayonne.
Firefighters escorted 45 NJ Transit passengers off the train around 4:30 p.m. in Bayonne. Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM

Firefighters escorted 45 NJ Transit passengers off a train after wires fell on it Friday, June 17 in Bayonne, authorities said.

The Hudson Bergen Line Rail train became disabled around 4:30 p.m. when wires fell on it just south of the 45th Street station, Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said.

Transit police set up a command post at the station and dispatched engineers to the scene. 

 Once the electricity was secured, Bayonne Fire, utilizing three companies, assisted NJTPD Emergency Services, and escorted approximately 45 passengers along the tracks to the 45th Street Station around 5:40 p.m., Weaver said.

McCabe Ambulance, Bayonne Police and Bayonne OEM were on hand to assist.

The incident happened the same day that NJ Transit canceled more than 30 trains due to lack of engineers.

