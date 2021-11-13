41-Year-Old Man Dead In Jersey City Shooting

A 41-year-old Jersey City man was killed in an overnight shooting, authorities said.

Police officers who heard gunshots responded to Grant Avenue and MLK Drive around 4 a.m., where they found Ishamell McCany with a gunshot wound in his torso, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

McCany was rushed ot Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m., Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death were pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit was investigating with help from the Jersey City Police Department. No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.

