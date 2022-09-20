34-Year-Old Man Stabbed Dead Near Kearny Park

Police in Kearny were investigating the stabbing death of a 34-year-old man.

Corey McFadden was found laying on the ground near Belgrove Drive and Afton Street with multiple stab wounds to his lower body around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:20 a.m.. The cause and manner of death were pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

