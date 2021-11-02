Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: DOUBLE FATAL: Girl, 11, Dies Trying To Rescue 8-Month-Old Baby Brother From Jersey City Fire
DV Pilot Police & Fire

30-Year-Old Woman Dead, 2 Men Critical In Jersey City Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Old Bergen Road and Neptune Avenue in Jersey City
Old Bergen Road and Neptune Avenue in Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 30-year-old woman died and two men were injured in a Jersey City shooting Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired near Old Bergen Road and Neptune Avenue found the three victims around 10 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman, Raven Harris, and two men ages 28 and 29, were taken to  Jersey City Medical Center, where Harris was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m., Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. The other two male victims remain in critical, but stable condition.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here. 

All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.