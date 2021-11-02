30-Year-Old Woman Dead, 2 Men Critical In Jersey City Shooting

A 30-year-old woman died and two men were injured in a Jersey City shooting Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired near Old Bergen Road and Neptune Avenue found the three victims around 10 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman, Raven Harris, and two men ages 28 and 29, were taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where Harris was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m., Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. The other two male victims remain in critical, but stable condition.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here.

All information will be kept confidential.

