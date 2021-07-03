27-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Marks Second Bayonne Homicide Last Week

A 27-year-old man shot dead in Bayonne Saturday night marks the second homicide in the city last week.

Police responding to reports of shots fired near East 49th Street and Avenue E found Anthony Alvarado suffering multiple gunshot wounds around 11:15 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Alvarado was taken by EMS to Jersey City Medical Center. He was pronounced dead just before midnight, Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Earlier this week, Mathew Mortimer was stabbed to death in the vestibule of 1095 Avenue C.

A warrant for the arrest of Elvis Santana, 30, of Bayonne, on charges of murder and weapons offenses, was issued in connection with Mortimer's death.

The Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating Alvarado's death, with assistance from the Bayonne Police Department.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

