Police Asking For Help Finding Minivan In Fatal Jersey City Hit-Run

Authorities in Hudson County are asking for the public's help identifying a minivan in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Toyota Siena in the crash.

 Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office
The light colored Toyota Siena struck 85-year-old Mumtaz Chaudhry near  Fairview and Monticello avenues around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. 

Chaudhry was found near Fairmount and Summit avenues, and pronounced dead, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

