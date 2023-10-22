Police Asking For Help Finding Minivan In Fatal Jersey City Hit-Run

The light colored Toyota Siena struck 85-year-old Mumtaz Chaudhry near Fairview and Monticello avenues around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Chaudhry was found near Fairmount and Summit avenues, and pronounced dead, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.