'Joizy City': Niall Horan Puts On NJ Accent During Trip To Jersey City Target Store (Video)

Former One Direction star Niall Horan momentarily swapped his Irish brogue for a New Jersey accent — well, sort of — while visiting a Target store in Jersey City last weekend.

"We're here at Target in Joizy City," the 29-year-old pop star said in a TikTok video while promoting his new album, "The Show."

Donning a Canadian tuxedo, the "Slow Hands" singer signed vinyl copies of his new album and snapped photos with fans.

The album dropped Friday, June 9.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.