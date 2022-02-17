Veteran North Jersey Police Sgt. Ernesto Hernandez Dies After 2nd Cancer Battle (TRIBUTE)

A longtime police officer from North Jersey has died after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Ernesto “Ernie” Hernandez, 51, of Kearny, died on Feb. 10, 2022, after 23 years on the force. After beating colon cancer 4 years ago, Hernandez was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic/liver cancer on Christmas 2021.

Ernesto's 91-year-old mother, Hilda, has endured the loss of two sons to the exact same cancer three days shy of exactly 6 years apart. Her son, Efrain Hernandez, former Gulf War Air Force Pilot, died on Feb. 14, 2016.

Ernesto was laid to rest with full police honors on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

A Long Island native, Hernandez started his career with the Newark Police Department before transferring to Harrison.

He rose through the ranks of patrolman, detective, and task force officer with the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. Hernandez was ultimately promoted to the rank of sergeant, the role he was in at the time of his death.

"Ernesto was a handyman at heart, and could fix just about anything," his obituary says. "He also cherished days spent out riding his motorcycle."

A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $6,500 as of Feb. 17.

The sergeant is preceded in death by his brother, along with his father, Enrique Hernandez.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (nee Kane) Hernandez; 7-year-old daughter Graciella Hernandez; and 91-year-old mother Hilda Hernandez.

He was also the dear brother of Eddie Hernandez and his wife Michele, Carmen Parker and her husband Jon, Enrique Hernandez and his wife Alicia, and the late Efrain Hernandez. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Joanne, by many loving nieces and nephews, and by his police officer brothers and sisters.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.