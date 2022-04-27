Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling.

Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The impact caused the Toyota to cross the roadway and strike the right guardrail. As a result of the crash, Armijo was ejected then struck by a tractor trailer, Marchan said.

Those who knew Armijo said she was full of life and a fighter.

"If you knew Olga, you would know that she was determined to succeed in life," according to a GoFundMe page launched in her memory. "She was extremely affectionate and full of life."

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.