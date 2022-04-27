Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling.
Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
The impact caused the Toyota to cross the roadway and strike the right guardrail. As a result of the crash, Armijo was ejected then struck by a tractor trailer, Marchan said.
Those who knew Armijo said she was full of life and a fighter.
"If you knew Olga, you would know that she was determined to succeed in life," according to a GoFundMe page launched in her memory. "She was extremely affectionate and full of life."
