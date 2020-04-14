'Champion': President Of NJ Firefighters Association Dominick Marino Dies Suddenly

Dominick Marino, the president of the Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey, died suddenly at home on Tuesday, fire officials said.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

Marino served as a firefighter for the North Bergen Fire Department and North Hudson Regional Fire Rescue for more than 25 years. He retired from active service in 2011 and held multiple leadership positions.

"‪Dominick Marino didn’t just run into burning buildings, he knocked down walls to protect his fellow firefighters," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

"He put his heart and soul into everything he did for New Jersey Firefighters PFANJ. My deepest condolences go out to his family and the entire New Jersey firefighting community.‬"

Marino served as second vice president and treasurer of the PFANJ, the chartered state association of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), before becoming President in 2008.

U.S. Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. remembered Marino as a "champion" for New Jersey firefighters.

"We worked hand-in-hand together on getting fire grants, improving staffing, and scores of other areas for our fire heroes," Pascrell said. "The firefighter cancer registry we finally passed into law would not have been possible without Don’s vision and drive. I valued his direction at all times.

"In the middle of this pandemic Dom was working every day trying to procure protective equipment and supplies to keep our bravest safe.

"This loss cuts deep.”

Marino is survived by his wife Ellen, three children and two grandchildren.

