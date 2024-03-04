Overcast 56°

SHARE

NJ High School Teacher, 68, Punched Female Student In Head: Prosecutor

A 68-year-old Bayonne High School teacher was arrested after punching a female student in the head, authorities said.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced the arrest on Monday, March 4.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced the arrest on Monday, March 4.

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Joseph Mingoia, who lives in Bayonne, has been on administrative leave since the Jan. 22 incident, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Monday, March 4.

That day, “two students were involved in an altercation on school property,” the prosecutor said. “After multiple staff members intervened, Mingoia struck a female juvenile in the head with a closed hand.”

Mingoia was arrested last Friday, March 1, following an investigation by members of her Special Victims Unit and Bayonne police, Suarez said.

He was charged with simple assault and child endangerment and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Jersey City on March 22.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE