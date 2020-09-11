WINNER: $50K Lottery Ticket Sold At North Bergen Gas Station

A winning $50,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in North Bergen.

The ticket matched our of the five white balls and the Powerball in Saturday's drawing.

The ticket was sold at North Bergen NJPO, on Tonnelle Avenue (the BP station).

The winning numbers were 14, 16, 37, 48, and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Multiplier number was 02.

More than 23,400 New Jersey players took home an estimated $116,152 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $158,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10:59 p.m.

