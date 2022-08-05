Weehawken Opened $10.5M Pool To Public But Might Still Be Violating Green Acres Policy: Report

Weehawken's beautiful $10.5 million swimming pool has been opened to out-of-towners.

The Department of Environmental Protection apparently told officials that had to open the pool to non-residents as keeping it closed to residents-only was in violation of DEP rules, as the pool was Green Acres-funded, NJ Advance Media reports. The DEP did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed Friday, Aug. 5.

While swimming is open to visitors between 9:30 a.m. and 12 noon — which must be scheduled ahead of time for non-residents — the township may still be violating Green Acres' policy, as its policy reads:

A local government unit or nonprofit shall not enter into exclusive use agreements or allow discriminatory scheduling of the use of the funded parkland or its recreation and conservation facilities based on residency or otherwise.

Slots will be awarded to non-residents on a on a first-come first-serve basis.

"This is the first year the pool has been open, and it has been a learning experience for all involved, particularly in light of the Covid crisis and the need for social distancing and preventing unsafe overcrowding," township officials write.

"The Township's overriding concern has always been the need to protect the health, safety, and welfare of all those using the pool facility. Our analysis of attendance throughout the month of July indicates that the morning session has the lowest usage."

The pool complex complete with a splash-pad, lap pool, massive waterslide and more, opened last August along the Hudson River, boasting stunning views of the New York City skyline.

