Support Surges For Driver Seriously Injured, Dogs Dead In Multi-Car NJ Turnpike Crash

Support is surging for a driver who was seriously injured and lost two of his dogs in a multi-vehicle crash last week on the NJ Turnpike.

More than $2,400 had been raised as of June 3 on a GoFundMe for Luis "Big Lou" Nunez, who was seriously injured in the May 26 crash on the southbound side of the highway in Kearny.

Lou was airlifted to University Hospital in Newark with eight fractured ribs and a broken arm and a concussion, his wife Lori Vazquez said.

Two of the three dogs who were with him -- Ghost and Nipsey -- died in the accident, Vazquez said.

Lou Nunez COURTESY Pamela Roundtree

"He is showing progress every day and has a long recovery ahead of him," she added. "There is a great team of doctors assisting him 24/7 to get him where he needs to be."

Mourning the loss of Ghost and Nipsey will be incredibly difficult to break to Nunez, Vazquez said.

"If you know Lou then I don't have to mention the kind of man he is so I ask for everyone's prayers for his recovery and for my fractured heart to be healed as well," she added.

"I don't need to explain how much this man is loved," GoFundMe founder Amanda Annese wrote.

"He is a Father, a Brother, a Husband and a Son. This is going to be a long road to recovery."

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.