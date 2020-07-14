Plan Finalized For Jersey City’s 20-Unit Development On Fourth Street

The Jersey City Zoning Board voted unanimously in favor of a four-story development on Fourth Street.

The proposal for 377 Fourth St., was submitted by Alan Cancro, the owner of each of the four lots within it, JerseyDigs.com reports.

The plan for the 9,000-square-foot building includes a lobby with an elevator on the ground floor, a dedicated area for bicycle parking as well as a landscaped space in the rear of the structure.

It is unclear whether the housing units within the development -- 13 one-bedroom units and seven two-bedroom units -- will be rentals or condominiums, the JerseyDigs says.

The development also incorporates an 1,800-square-foot rooftop deck, accessible by the elevator.

No word on when construction is expected to begin on the development.

Click here for more from JerseyDigs.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.