A man was fatally struck by a Norfolk Southern Railway train in Easton, PA Sunday night, reports say.

The westbound train departed from Jersey City and struck the man on the tracks for unknown reasons around 8:55 p.m., LehighValleyLive reports.

The incident happened east of Canal and Centre streets on Easton's South Side, the report says.

The man's age and name were not released.

