Monkeypox Case Confirmed In NJ

New Jersey has its first case of Monkeypox, health officials confirmed.

The case was detected in Jersey City and announced Monday, June 20 by city officials on Twitter.

"Our health officials are working closely with the CDC," the tweet reads. "In an effort to keep you informed and updated, we will post any further information here as needed."

Several clusters of monkeypox have been reported starting in May 2022 in several countries that don't normally report monkeypox, including in the US.

Several individuals associated with these clusters self-identify as men who have sex with men, but monkeypox can spread from direct contact with any infected individual, the CDC said.

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox virus infection, although antivirals developed for use in patients with smallpox may prove beneficial, officials noted, adding that the World Health Organization (WHO).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.