Jersey City Widow Seeks Help After Husband's Heart Attack

A widow from Jersey City has launched a GoFundMe page for her family after her husband died of a heart attack.

Rajya Lakshmi Yakkali's husband, Praveen Grandi, was working a typical day from home on Jan. 19 when he suffered a massive heart attack after lunch, and collapsed, she writes.

Lakshmi Yakkali called 911, but it was too late, she says. Her husband was gone.

"Praveen was the only breadwinner for our family," she writes on a GoFundMe page. "We were blessed with 2 children - Nayan (12 years) / Neetha (8 years). Praveen is the only son and currently looking after his old parents (mom and dad) back in India.

"Due to this sudden tragedy, all our lives are in difficult situations with no income. Funeral and final formalities are in progress along with Friends & Family support."

The campaign had raised more than $19,700 as of Saturday, Jan. 21. Click here to donate.

