Jersey City Reports First Case Of COVID-19

Valerie Musson
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop announced Jersey City's first coronavirus case.
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop announced Jersey City's first coronavirus case. Photo Credit: Twitter

The first case of COVID-19 has been reported in Jersey City.

A 41-year-old woman who lives in the downtown Jersey City area was tested by her private physician after she felt symptoms of the virus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said in a tweet Friday.

The woman’s test results were then sent to the city’s health department Communicable Disease Reporting Surveillance System, confirming the case.

A West New York man in his 30s also tested presumptive positive earlier this week and was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Officials urge residents to stay informed about the prominent signs and symptoms associated with the virus .

The New Jersey Department of Health has also set up a 24-hour hotline for residents who may have concerns or questions at (800) 222-1222 .

