Hudson County Jail Nurse Dies Of Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Daisy Doronila of Nutley
Daisy Doronila of Nutley Photo Credit: Daisy Doronila

Daisy Doronilla, a Hudson County Jail nurse from Nutley, has died of coronavirus.

Doronilla was diagnosed with strep throat on March 16 by her private doctor -- on her second day out of work, her daughter said in a Facebook post.

Eight days later, she was on a ventilator at Mountainside Medical Center, NJ.com reports.

The jail went into lockdown on March 20 and, three days later, began releasing low-risk inmates to stop the coronavirus spread.

