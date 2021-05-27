Hudson County Inmate Awaiting Sentencing Dead In Apparent Suicide

A Hudson County inmate died of what county officials believe were self-inflicted injuries on Wednesday, officials said.

Albert Roman, 51, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment of the undisclosed injury Wednesday evening, and was pronounced dead at 5:03 p.m., NJ.com reports citing county spokesman Jim Kennelly.

Roman's death marks the first suicide at the Hudson County Correctional Facility since 2018.

Roman was arrested by North Bergen police last November for violating a restraining order, criminal mischief and contempt of court, NJ.com reports. His sentencing was reportedly scheduled for next week.

Ronald Edwards, the Hudson County Corrections Department director, told the outlet that Roman had not bee placed on suicide watch.

Kennelly did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

