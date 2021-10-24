Contact Us
Hollywood Actors To Film Apple TV+ Movie In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Russell Crowe and Zac Efron
Russell Crowe and Zac Efron Photo Credit: Eva Rinaldi Flickr

An Apple TV+ original movie starring some of Hollywood's biggest stars will begin filming in North Jersey in November.

"The Greatest Beer Run Ever" is an adaptation of the memoir by Chick Donohue and J. T. Molloy. It's being directed by Oscar winner Peter Farrelly as an Apple Original, and stars Zac Efron and Russell Crowe.

While production is under way in Thailand, filming in Jersey City will begin sometime in November, NJ Advance Media reports.

John "Chick" Donohue was 26 years old and a veteran of a US Marine Corps when he was challenged while out with friends at a New York City bar in 1967.

One person suggested someone sneak into Vietnam, find old friends in combat and give them all messages of support from back home, and beer.

Chick volunteered. It would be the greatest beer run ever.

The movie's producer Andrew Muscato is apparently a Jersey City resident and Basking Ridge native.

Click here for more from Hypebeast.

