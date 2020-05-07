Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Hoboken's Spike In COVID-19 Cases Due To Travelers Returning From Hot Spot States

NJ residents who travel to any 16 states on this list must quarantine for at least a week upon return. Photo Credit: Mayor Rabi Bhalla

Hoboken's two-day spike in COVID-19 cases is the highest since mid-May.

All but one of the 13 cases were residents who traveled to hot-spot states -- which surging COVID-19 rates, Mayor Ravinder Bhalla said.

Twelve of the 13 residents --most  between ages 20 and 35 -- went to states on New Jersey's travel advisory quarantine list including the Carolinas, Florida and Texas.

Until the end of June, Hoboken's cases had been below two percent.

Those who travel to any 16 states on this list must quarantine for 14 days upon return and get tested in more than 24 hours or less than five days after leaving, Bhalla said.

To get a test in Hoboken call 201-420-5621 on the City Hall hotline. Hoboken will pay for the test for those who don't have insurance.

