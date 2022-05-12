DWI Charge Against Sen. Sandra Cunningham Dropped Due To Lack Of Evidence: Report

A DWI charge slapped against 71-year-old Sen. Sandra Cunningham for a 2021 incident was dismissed due to an apparent lack of evidence, The Jersey Journal reports.

The Democrat did not have any alcohol in her system after sideswiping cars in Jersey City the morning of March 4, 2021, but she had taken two prescription drugs, the outlet said citing court statements.

Cunningham's case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, prosecutor's said during Tuesday's hearing. The rep was fined $150 after pleading guilty to careless driving, the Jersey Journal says.

Click here for more from the Jersey Journal.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.