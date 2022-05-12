Contact Us
DWI Charge Against Sen. Sandra Cunningham Dropped Due To Lack Of Evidence: Report

Cecilia Levine
Sandra Cunningham
Photo Credit: Flickr user julianboy89/zcunn9_jerseyjournal

A DWI charge slapped against 71-year-old Sen. Sandra Cunningham for a 2021 incident was dismissed due to an apparent lack of evidence, The Jersey Journal reports.

The Democrat did not have any alcohol in her system after sideswiping cars in Jersey City the morning of  March 4, 2021, but she had taken two prescription drugs, the outlet said citing court statements.

Cunningham's case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, prosecutor's said during Tuesday's hearing. The rep was fined $150 after pleading guilty to careless driving, the Jersey Journal says.

Click here for more from the Jersey Journal.

