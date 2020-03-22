Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: DON'T BE FOOLED: Feds Bust Website Selling Bogus Coronavirus "Vaccine" Kits
COVID-19: How To Schedule Appointment At New Hudson County Testing Center

Cecilia Levine
Hudson Regional Hospital.
Hudson Regional Hospital. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A coronavirus testing center will be opening this week in Secaucus, officials said.

The center will open at Hudson Regional Hospital on Tuesday, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise said.

The new center will by-appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled starting Monday at noon by calling 201-388-1097.

The Secaucus Police Department and the County of Hudson have allocated additional staff to assist in the center's operation.

