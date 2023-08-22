New Upscale Waterfront Jersey City Restaurant Was Inspired By Owners' Daughter

Landmark Hospitality's Maddy Rose opened earlier this month at Liberty House, at 76 Audrey Zapp Dr. The restaurant is named after Maddy, the daughter of Frank and Jeanne Cretella, the owner of the restaurant.

Maddy Cretella, the namesake, serves as director of engagement and marketing.

"We wanted to refresh the space with an exciting look and feel for Maddy Rose,” Maddy said.

Maddy Rose is located inside of the Liberty House venue, which has been completely revamped.

The restaurant offers up a mix of coastal Greek and Italian cuisine, including small plates and shareable dishes, with dishes like roasted branzino, pan seared tuna and Berkshire pork schnitzel.

Maddy Rose also boasts outdoor and indoor dining, with views of the New York City skyline. The restaurant offers live music from Thursday to Sunday during brunch.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.