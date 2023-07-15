Infant Unconscious, 4 Hurt When Lighting Strikes Tree In Braddock Park: Police

According to North Bergen Police Capt. Jorge Raposo, lightning struck a tree in Braddock Park, causing the break and subsequent collapse of several parts of the tree just before 6:30 p.m.

Among those struck were four women, one of whom suffered a broken femur, and an infant, who fell unconscious but was expected to make a full recovery, Raposo said.

Footage of the incident was shared by HudPost.

Have photos/footage of the scene? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

Responding agencies include the North Hudson Regional Fire Department, North Bergen EMS, Jersey City ALS, and the Hudson County Parks Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.