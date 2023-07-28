Fair 83°

SHARE

Man Busted At Secaucus Hotel With Drugs, Handgun: Police

A man was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Secaucus Thursday night, July 27, and charged with possessing numerous drugs and having a stolen handgun, authorities said.

Anthony Cuccia
Anthony Cuccia Photo Credit: Secaucus Police
Sam Barron

Police initially observed a drug transaction taking place and pulled over Dylan Matus, a 24-year-old Maywood resident, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Matus turned over 10 Oxycodone pills and was arrested, Miller said.

Officers then investigated who sold Matus the pills and arrested Anthony Cuccia, a 26-year-old Ridgefield resident after searching his room at the Red Roof Inn, Miller said. Cuccia was found to be in possession of cocaine, 75 Xanax pills, 15 Oxycodone pills, 90 Adderall pills, Suboxone, Cyclobenzaprine, $1,400 in cash and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun stolen from Massachusetts in 2022, Miller said.

Cuccia was charged with numerous counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and also hit with charges for possessing a stolen handgun, Miller said.. He was remanded to Hudson County Jail, Miller said.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE