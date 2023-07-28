Man Busted At Secaucus Hotel With Drugs, Handgun: Police

Police initially observed a drug transaction taking place and pulled over Dylan Matus, a 24-year-old Maywood resident, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Matus turned over 10 Oxycodone pills and was arrested, Miller said.

Officers then investigated who sold Matus the pills and arrested Anthony Cuccia, a 26-year-old Ridgefield resident after searching his room at the Red Roof Inn, Miller said. Cuccia was found to be in possession of cocaine, 75 Xanax pills, 15 Oxycodone pills, 90 Adderall pills, Suboxone, Cyclobenzaprine, $1,400 in cash and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun stolen from Massachusetts in 2022, Miller said.

Cuccia was charged with numerous counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and also hit with charges for possessing a stolen handgun, Miller said.. He was remanded to Hudson County Jail, Miller said.

