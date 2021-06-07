TONIGHT: 3 New Jersey Natives Compete For Love On 'The Bachelorette'

Three New Jersey natives will be competing on the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" airing on ABC Monday, June 7.

This season's lead is 30-year-old Katie Thurston, a bank marketing manager from Washington who appeared on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor."

The New Jersey natives competing on this season include:

Cranford native Jeff Caravello, 31: The former Cranford track and field coach lives in Brooklyn and works as a sales specialist at Integra LifeSciences. He graduated from Wagner College, where he was a pole vaulter.

The former Cranford track and field coach lives in Brooklyn and works as a sales specialist at Integra LifeSciences. He graduated from Wagner College, where he was a pole vaulter. Edison native Greg Grippo, 27: Originally cast for Clare Crawley's season but didn't make the final cut, StyleCaster says citing Reality Steve. He graduated Saint Michael's College with a degree in business administration and management in 2018. He also attended Rutgers Prep, according to LinkedIn.

Originally cast for Clare Crawley's season but didn't make the final cut, citing Reality Steve. He graduated Saint Michael's College with a degree in business administration and management in 2018. He also attended Rutgers Prep, according to LinkedIn. Montclair native Cody Menk, 27: This Zip-Pak account manager lives in San Diego. According to LinkedIn, Menk graduated from Pennington Prep, where he played lacrosse.

Jeff Caravello meets Bachelorette Katie Thurston (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Cody Menk meets Katie Thurston ABC/Craig Sjodin

Greg Grippo meets Katie Thurston ABC/Craig Sjodin

This season will be the first without host Chris Harrison, who announced he'd be "stepping back" from the show after making insensitive remarks during interviews last season (click here for more on that from Cosmopolitan).

Taking his place will be former Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who will be acting as co-hosts.

Tune into ABC at 8 p.m. to watch.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.