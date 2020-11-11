Queen Latifah Spotted Filming In Jersey City

Queen Latifah is back in her home state.

The Newark native was spotted this week in Jersey City to film upcoming crime drama "The Equalizer."

The do-it-all entertainer and producer was seen Monday on Jersey Avenue, photos published in the Jersey City Times show.

Flyers posted in the neighborhood around Van Vorst Park say the show will film this week at a home in the area.

City officials said in a tweet the show will be filming in the following locations:

Residents, please be advised: The film “Equalizer”, is filming on Wayne St btwn Barrow & Grove tomorrow (11/12) 8am-11pm. The production will be using 25 parking spaces on each side of Wayne St. Parking will be offered to residents at Liberty Harbor North beginning this afternoon pic.twitter.com/lrxsvOkSlm — City of Jersey City (@JerseyCity) November 11, 2020

The show is set to premier on CBS this month.

