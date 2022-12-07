Mark Wahlberg Spotted Filming In Jersey City

Jersey City's getting a taste of Boston.

Mark Wahlberg was spotted in Jersey City Monday, July 11 as he films Netflix thriller "Out Man from Jersey," the Daily Mail reports.

Photos show the actor, 51, driving around in a red Ford pickup truck and talking to crew members in a construction vest on the set. He's filming alongside Halle Barre.

"Our Man from Jersey" follows a construction worker who is "thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission," the show's IMDB description says.

Click here for photos from the Daily Mail.

