And The Winner Of The Jersey City Moms Halloween Costume Contest Is...

And the winner of the first-ever Daily Voice-Jersey City Moms Halloween Costume Contest is...

Thomas, 8, a crazy scientist!

Isabella, 8 months, was a close second as Emmanuelle Charpentier, French scientist and winner of 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry. Reina, 1, comes in third place as Kiki Delivery Service.

Thomas, who was chosen as the winner due to his creativity, will receive half-a-dozen cupcakes from Jam Cakery and a goodie bag from the Jersey City Moms Facebook group.

Special thanks to Jesse Simons for organizing and Jam Cakery Events for providing the prize.

