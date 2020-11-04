Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
And The Winner Of The Jersey City Moms Halloween Costume Contest Is...

Cecilia Levine
Thomas, 8, a crazy scientist, is the winner. Photo Credit: Contributed
Isabella, 8 months, as Emmanuelle Charpentier, French scientist and winner of 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry. Photo Credit: Contributed
Johann, 3 Photo Credit: Contributed
Makayla, 10 months Photo Credit: Contributed
Reina, 1, Kiki Delivery Service Photo Credit: Contributed
Lucas Rogiers, 2 Photo Credit: Contributed
Riaan, 3, as Chase from Paw Patrol Photo Credit: Contributed
Sammy, 5, as Mandalorian Photo Credit: Contributed
Freyja, 6, Princess Aurora, Photo Credit: Contributed
Theodore, 3, Beetlejuice Photo Credit: Contributed
Aaradhya Paul, 2, baby shark. Photo Credit: Contributed
Zaid and Silas, 7 and 5, as Ash Ketchum from Pokémon and Batman. Photo Credit: Contributed
Nishka, 7 Photo Credit: Contributed
MiaLeilani, 20 months, as Moana Photo Credit: Contributed
Kamari, 16 months, as Gizmo Photo Credit: Contributed

And the winner of the first-ever Daily Voice-Jersey City Moms Halloween Costume Contest is...

Thomas, 8, a crazy scientist! 

Isabella, 8 months, was a close second as Emmanuelle Charpentier, French scientist and winner of 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry. Reina, 1, comes in third place as Kiki Delivery Service.

Thomas, who was chosen as the winner due to his creativity, will receive half-a-dozen cupcakes from Jam Cakery and a goodie bag from the Jersey City Moms Facebook group.

Special thanks to Jesse Simons for organizing and Jam Cakery Events for providing the prize.

