Jersey City Filmmaker Armando Blandon Dies Suddenly

A GoFundMe launched for his wife of 13 years, Chastity, said Armando's death was sudden, and he and Chastity "continued to reflect a love rarely seen today."

Armando was raised in Jersey City, having graduated from St. Mary's High School and New Jersey City University.

He loved animals, especially his three cats, and pursued filmmaking and writing, his obituary on the Evergreen Funeral Home website says. Armando's work has been recognized at The Golden Door International Film Festival and the Official Latino Short Film Festival.

Armando taught Video Content Creation at Hudson County Community College, and his LinkedIn page shows he worked as a cameraman for POPSUGAR and HealthiNation.

