Jersey City Files Federal Suit Against State To Prevent Cops From Using Weed

Fulop has filed a suit against the state seeking clarity on a law that bans employees from being fired for using marijuana off the clock, including police officers. The mayor said this law conflicts with federal law which he said prohibits anyone who uses cannabis from being able to use a firearm.

Fulop recently terminated five police officers who tested positive for marijuana after being warned to stop smoking. The officers are suing to get their jobs back and the state Civil Service Commission ruled one police officer must be rehired.

“Legalization in New Jersey is a good thing," Fulop said. "New Jersey’s law directly conflicts with federal law, exposing Jersey City to tens of millions of dollars in potential liability, compromising public safety, and jeopardizing police officers’ careers statewide."

The Federal Gun Control Act of 1968 prohibits any person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to an controlled substance as defined by the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 from shipping, transporting, receiving, or possessing firearms or ammunition. Cannabis is still illegal under federal law.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.